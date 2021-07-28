Left Menu

Explosion in cartridge factory in UP

Locals have, however, questioned as to how this unit was operational in a dense residential locality with expired license.

PTI | Sitapur | Updated: 28-07-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 18:49 IST
An explosion took place in a cartridge factory located in a densely populated area of the city here, a senior police official said on Wednesday.

No casualties have been reported and the situation is under control, he said.

The incident took place late on Tuesday night and a loud explosion was heard by locals after which fire broke out, police said.

Talking to reporters, Circle Officer City Piyush Singh said the explosion took place in a cartridge making unit registered under the name of Pahawa Manufacturers. According to the manager of the unit, cartridges are being manufactured here since 1981 but its license expired in December 2020.

There was some scrap and gunpowder stored in a room at the terrace, which caught fire due to some reason, and as a result of which an explosion took place. The blaze has been controlled, the CO said, adding that investigations have started and the situation is under control. Locals have, however, questioned as to how this unit was operational in a dense residential locality with expired license. PTI COR SAB KJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

