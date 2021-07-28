Left Menu

Illegal encroachment cleared in 23 ponds in UP's Muzaffarnagar

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 28-07-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 19:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Muzaffarnagar district authorities in Uttar Pradesh have removed illegal encroachments going into 23 ponds in several villages of Jansath tehsil, an official said.

In a special drive against illegal encroachment, Jansath Subdivisional Magistrate (SDM) Jayendra Kumar said 2.145 hectares land were cleared in 23 ponds across 18 villages on Tuesday.

He said people had been illegally encroaching on the lands of the 23 ponds and local residents in the affected villages were not able to feed water for their cattle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

