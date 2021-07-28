U.S. Homeland Security Department imposes employee mask mandate
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-07-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 20:08 IST
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday said all of its employees, regardless of vaccination status, will need to wear a mask indoors and physically distance.
The department said the policy takes effect on Wednesday.
