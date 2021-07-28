Left Menu

As COVID-19 cases drop, Guj govt relaxes night curfew in eight cities by one hour

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 28-07-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 21:06 IST
As COVID-19 cases drop, Guj govt relaxes night curfew in eight cities by one hour
  • Country:
  • India

In light of the significant drop in fresh cases of coronavirus, the Gujarat government on Wednesday decided to relax the night curfew timings by an hour in eight major cities from July 31. As per an official release, the state government has also decided to permit celebrations for the upcoming Ganesh Utsav in public places, with a condition that the idol will have to be less than four feet in height.

The decisions were taken by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in a core committee meeting held in Gandhinagar, it was stated.

At present, a night curfew has been imposed between 10 pm and 6 am in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Gandhinagar and Junagadh.

From July 31, the night time restrictions on people's movement will be effective from 11 pm till 6 am in these cities, the release stated.

Hotels and restaurants can remain open till 10 pm in these cities, while instead of the current limit of 200 guests, 400 persons can now attend public events held in open spaces, it was stated.

According to the health department, Gujarat saw 28 new cases of COVID-19 and did not report a single casualty the last 24 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
3
DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021