Worker's union at BHP's Escondida mine in Chile calls on members to vote for strike

Reuters | Santiago | Updated: 28-07-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 21:08 IST
Worker's union at BHP's Escondida mine in Chile calls on members to vote for strike
The union of workers at BHP Group Ltd's Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, called upon its members on Wednesday to vote to strike, calling the company's contract offer insufficient and accusing it of attempting to impose its will on workers.

The powerful, 2,300-member union is set to vote on BHP's contract offer between Thursday and Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

