SDMC's first rainwater harvesting park inaugurated

Besides this, gazebo garden hut and walking tracks have also been constructed, and large numbers of trees have been planted, Suryan said in the statement.The statement said the SDMC took the initiative after Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid stress on harvesting of rainwater for groundwater recharge.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 22:18 IST
The first rainwater harvesting park of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) was inaugurated in Dwarka Sector-8 on Wednesday, the civic body said in a statement.

The BJP's Delhi unit president Adesh Gupta, South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri and SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan inaugurated the facility.

The mayor said the objective of the park will be to demonstrate low-cost interventions for capturing rainwater and channelising it back into the shallow aquifer systems to replenish groundwater tables.

''Spread over 2.46 acres of land, the park was taken over from the Delhi Development Authority in 2016. The pond has been rejuvenated by installation of an STP (sewage treatment plant) in the adjoining park located near Queen Valley Public School. Besides this, gazebo (garden hut) and walking tracks have also been constructed, and large numbers of trees have been planted,'' Suryan said in the statement.

The statement said the SDMC took the initiative after Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid stress on harvesting of rainwater for groundwater recharge.

