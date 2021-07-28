Left Menu

Two revenue officials held for taking bribe from farmer in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna

PTI | Machilipatnam | Updated: 28-07-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 23:52 IST
  Country:
  • India

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths arrested a tehsildar and a revenue inspector in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district on Wednesday for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 34,000 from a farmer for issuing the ownership certificate of teak trees.

According to ACB officials, Z Jagannadha Reddy of Mylavaram village had approached the bureau, complaining that Nuzvid Tehsildar M Sureshkumar and Revenue Inspector K Anil demanded Rs 34,000 from him for issuing the certificate of ownership, which was required to get the permission for felling 340 teak trees.

After verifying the complaint, a trap was laid and on Wednesday evening, the revenue officials were caught red-handed taking the bribe, the ACB officials said.

