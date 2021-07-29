Left Menu

2 child lifters arrested, infant rescued from Ghaziabad

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 29-07-2021 00:20 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 00:20 IST
Two members of a child-lifting gang were arrested while a toddler was rescued in Ghaziabad district on Wednesday, police said.

The two women have been identified as Soniya and Sangeeta.

The infant identified as Arav (1.5) was stolen by the gang in December last year and sold for Rs 2 lakh to a childless couple in Dadri town of Gautam Buddh Nagar district, City Superintendent of Police (2nd) Gyanendra Singh said.

The SP said Rajneesh and his wife Kavita, the childless couple, had bought the child last year through Rakesh Kumar, the father-in-law of Rajneesh.

Two children, Azam khan and Arav, were stolen from Sahibabad area in December last year for which two FIRs were lodged under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code.

A few days ago, Aligarh police had rescued five children and arrested some gang members along with its mastermind Duryodhan.

During interrogation, he told Aligarh police that his gang had stolen two children from Sahibabad. One of two infants, Azam Khan was rescued by Aligarh police while Arav was rescued from Haj House near Hindon Bridge on Wednesday. PTI COR HDA

