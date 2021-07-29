U.S. Senate sets Wednesday evening procedural vote on infrastructure bill
29-07-2021
The U.S. Senate is scheduled to vote Wednesday evening on a procedural step to open the way for consideration of a bipartisan infrastructure bill, aides to Democratic Senator Dick Durbin said.
The vote on potentially moving forward would come as senators were working to finish writing the legislation.
