Olympics-Rowing-Italy win lightweight women's double sculls gold
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 29-07-2021 06:52 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 06:52 IST
Italy won Olympic rowing gold in the lightweight women's double sculls on Thursday at Tokyo's Sea Forest Waterway.
France took silver, while the Netherlands claimed bronze.
