Olympics-Swimming-American Dressel wins men's 100m freestyle gold
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 29-07-2021 08:16 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 08:16 IST
Caeleb Dressel of the United States won the gold medal in the men's 100m freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.
Kyle Chalmers of Australia won the silver and Russian Kliment Kolesnikov took the bronze. (Editing by Nick Mulvenney.)
