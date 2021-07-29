Left Menu

Punjab CM urges PM Modi to reopen Kartarpur Corridor

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor in view of the improvement in the COVID-19 situation, to facilitate people to visit the historic shrine in Pakistan.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 29-07-2021 11:44 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 11:44 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor in view of the improvement in the COVID-19 situation, to facilitate people to visit the historic shrine in Pakistan. In a letter to the Prime Minister, Singh said his government would be happy to work in conjunction with the Centre to ensure adherence to proper COVID-19 protocols, including testing and vaccination of pilgrims using the Corridor.

The Chief Minister pointed out that the movement of devotees to Kartarpur through the Corridor was suspended in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. "The COVID-19 situation in Punjab has shown signs of significant improvement in the past one month and I am happy to share that yesterday, no COVID-19 related death was reported, after almost a period of one year," he wrote.

He mentioned that in the changed scenario, the people have obviously again evinced their desire to have darshan at Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur. Stating that everyone was fortunate that the Kartarpur Corridor was opened on the auspicious occasion of the 550th Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji in November 2019, he said: It helped fulfil the long-standing demand of "khulle darshan deedar" of the historic Gurudwara Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur, located just across the international border in Pakistan."

The Kartarpur Corridor was shut down by the Indian government in March 202, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

