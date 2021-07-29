Wanted robber arrested after early morning encounter in Ghaziabad

The local police arrested a man wanted in multiple robbery cases after an early morning exchange of fire left him injured, officials said Thursday.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Iraj Raja said while Nasruddin alias Nasru, a native of northeast Delhi's Seelampur, was arrested his accomplice Raju managed to flee. Police recovered a 315 bore country-made pistol, two live and as many spent cartridges, a motorbike used in the commission of alleged crimes and Rs 16,000 they had robbed, he said.

He said Nasruddin was arrested by the Loni border police near the Loni-Moahan Nagar road underpass after a gunfight around 2.00 am.

Police said it all started after a police Special Operations Group signalled two bike-borne men to stop for checking but they opened fire. In retaliatory firing, one of the two sustained a bullet injury in his left lower limb and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, they said. Taking advantage of the dimly-lit surroundings, Raju managed to escape, they said.

During interrogation, Nasruddin confessed to having recently robbed a sugar trader named Bhola, the SP said. Earlier, he had committed half a dozen robberies in Ghaziabad, Saharanpur and Delhi and has cases registered against him at various police stations, SP Rural Raja said.

