UK foreign minister: Unlikely I'll go to Beijing Winter Olympics

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Thursday that it was unlikely he would go to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing and said there were great sensitivities around the situation in Xinjiang.

"I doubt it," Raab said when asked by Sky if he would attend. "In general... we're mindful not to try to overly politicize the Olympics."

"Of course, there are great sensitivities around Xinjiang and things like that. We'll decide our level of representation at a political-diplomatic level if you like in due course. I think it's unlikely I would go."

