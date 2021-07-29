Left Menu

Russia says U.S. wants China included in arms control talks - Ifax

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-07-2021 12:10 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 12:10 IST
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday that the United States wanted China to be included in wider talks on nuclear arms control, the Interfax news agency reported.

Ryabkov made the comments a day after senior U.S. and Russian officials restarted talks in Geneva to ease tensions between the world's largest nuclear weapons powers.

