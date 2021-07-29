Left Menu

Monsoon session: RS, LS adjourned till 2 pm as Opposition leaders continue ruckus in both houses

The proceeding of both the houses of Parliament -- Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha -- were adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday amid continued ruckus of Opposition leaders over various issues.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2021 13:27 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 13:27 IST
The proceeding of both the houses of Parliament -- Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha -- were adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday amid continued ruckus of Opposition leaders over various issues. The Opposition MPs continued to protest over the Pegasus issue in Lok Sabha during Zero Hour, after which the lower house was adjourned till 2 pm while in Rajya Sabha MPs gathered around the well of the House and protested over various issues.

Earlier over the repeated incidents of adjournment Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had warned to take action against those members in order to maintain the decorum of the House. "Some members of the House are repeating incidents that are against Parliament rules. If this continues, I'll have to take an action against those members in order to maintain the decorum of the House," said the Speaker before adjourning the House.

Earlier on Wednesday, several Lok Sabha MPs threw papers and tore placards during proceedings in the Lower House. Amid the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over the 'Pegasus Project' issue, both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been facing repeated adjournments during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament. (ANI)

