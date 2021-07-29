Left Menu

Two brothers drown in pond

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 29-07-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 14:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The bodies of two brothers were fished out of a pond in a quarry in Tirupur, 55 km from here, on Thursday, police said.

The brothers, aged 13 and 8, went missing from Wednesday, the police said.

After coming to know that the boys had gone fishing in the pond, their parents lodged a complaint with the police.

This morning, personnel from the police and fire departments launched a search and found the bodies.

Investigations are on, the police said.

