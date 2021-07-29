Left Menu

Water-level in Lower Bhavani reservoir maintained

PTI | Erode | Updated: 29-07-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 16:10 IST
Water-level in Lower Bhavani reservoir maintained
  • Country:
  • India

Erode (TN), July 29 (PTI): The water-level of the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) reservoir has been maintained at the 100-feet mark for the past five days and the surplus water discharged into River Bhavani, and Thadapalli and Arakkan Kottai canals, for irrigation.

The reservoir is the lifeline for the farmers of Erode district and the water from the LBP earthen dam is for irrigating over two lakh acres of farmland.

Every year on August 15, water is released for wet crops for four months and from December 15 to March 15 for dry crops.

Five days ago, over 5,000 cusecs of water was let out into the River Bhavani, and Thadapalli and Arakkan Kottai canals.

The inflow was decreased a couple of days back. Today, the inflow was increased.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India
4
Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontier

Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontie...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021