Water-level in Lower Bhavani reservoir maintained

Erode (TN), July 29 (PTI): The water-level of the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) reservoir has been maintained at the 100-feet mark for the past five days and the surplus water discharged into River Bhavani, and Thadapalli and Arakkan Kottai canals, for irrigation.

The reservoir is the lifeline for the farmers of Erode district and the water from the LBP earthen dam is for irrigating over two lakh acres of farmland.

Every year on August 15, water is released for wet crops for four months and from December 15 to March 15 for dry crops.

Five days ago, over 5,000 cusecs of water was let out into the River Bhavani, and Thadapalli and Arakkan Kottai canals.

The inflow was decreased a couple of days back. Today, the inflow was increased.

