Left Menu

Man held for manufacturing, selling spurious pesticides

Additional Commissioner of Police Economic Offences Wing R K Singh said Singhal used to package and stock up counterfeit fumigant-insecticide aluminium phosphide under the brand name QuickPhos - the brand name of the complainant company in violation of its copy rights and trade mark rights.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 17:11 IST
Man held for manufacturing, selling spurious pesticides
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police has arrested a 35-year-old man allegedly involved in illegal manufacturing, storing and selling of spurious pesticides, officials said on Thursday. The accused -- Atul Singhal, a resident of Rohini, was arrested by the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police based on a complaint filed by the authorized representative of UPL Limited - the manufacturer of agro-chemicals in India, including Quickphos. The complainant alleged that the accused was manufacturing, stocking and selling counterfeit product fumigant-insecticide aluminium phosphide under the brand name 'Quickphos' in Delhi, police said They said aluminium phosphide is banned for sale in India since 2001. Additional Commissioner of Police (Economic Offences Wing) R K Singh said ''Singhal used to package and stock up counterfeit fumigant-insecticide aluminium phosphide under the brand name 'QuickPhos' - the brand name of the complainant company in violation of its copy rights and trade mark rights. He is involved in such illegal activities for last three years''.

He said a raid was conducted in Siraspur village on Libaspur Road here after completion of initial investigation.

''Atul Singhal was arrested and counterfeit and spurious materials in huge quantity were seized from the spot along with packaging material containers,'' he added. The officer said ''hazardous low quality chemicals were being used in the process and all these illegal activities were being run in a thickly populated area in an unprofessional manner. ''He used the brand name 'Quickphos' on the packaged material illegally.'' According to the police, counterfeit articles having falsified trademark of the complainant company including 355 Kg of metallic packaging tubes, 28.6 Kg of metallic lid covers, 15.2 Kg of plastic caps, 330 empty metallic containers and 35 filled metallic containers of spurious aluminium phosphide were recovered by them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

 United Kingdom
3
Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontier

Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontie...

 India
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021