Man strangles minor son to death in UP

PTI | Kaushambi | Updated: 29-07-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 17:52 IST
A man allegedly strangled his 14-year-old son to death here following an argument between the two on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place in Kasiya village of Kokhraj area here, they said.

Shambhu, who is a drunkard, had an argument with his son, Panchu, over some issue this afternoon, following which he strangled the boy to death, Additional Superintendent of Police Samar Bahadur Singh said.

Later, police reached the spot and detained the accused, he said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, the police said, adding that investigation in the matter is underway.

