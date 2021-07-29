Olympics-Fencing-ROC wins gold in women's team foil
The Russian Olympic Committee won gold in the women's team foil fencing competition in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Thursday.
France took silver, and Italy claimed bronze.
