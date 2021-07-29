Left Menu

3 agricultural workers killed in Bengal road accident

Three women were killed and another was injured on Thursday when they were hit by a speeding vehicle in West Bengals Purba Bardhaman district, police said.The accident occurred around 5 am on the National Highway 2 when the four agricultural labourers were going to their workplace at Goligram, a senior officer said.Three women died on the spot and the injured person was admitted to Bardhaman Medical College and Hospital.

PTI | Burdwan | Updated: 29-07-2021 18:19 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 18:19 IST
3 agricultural workers killed in Bengal road accident
  • Country:
  • India

Three women were killed and another was injured on Thursday when they were hit by a speeding vehicle in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district, police said.

The accident occurred around 5 am on the National Highway 2 when the four agricultural labourers were going to their workplace at Goligram, a senior officer said.

''Three women died on the spot and the injured person was admitted to Bardhaman Medical College and Hospital. Her condition is critical,'' he said. The deceased women are Seuli Lohar (28), Gayatri Bagh (50) and Jaba Bagh (28) and the injured person was identified as Ruma Lohar. All the four hail from Loharpara area of Galsi. A case has been started, and a search operation is on to find the vehicle, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

 United Kingdom
3
Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontier

Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontie...

 India
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021