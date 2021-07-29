Left Menu

Four held for killing man after argument over Rs 20 in UP

They bought cigarettes from his stall and got into an argument with Ahmed over Rs 20.Nisars son, Afsar, who works with the BSF, manhandled the men.

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 29-07-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 18:26 IST
Four held for killing man after argument over Rs 20 in UP
  • Country:
  • India

Four people were arrested after a man was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district following a quarrel with a group of men over Rs 20 last week, police said on Thursday.

Efforts are being made to nab five other accused involved in the attack, they said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Pankaj, Amit, Rikki and Abhi, all residents of UP's Gautam Budh Nagar district, the police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said five men came to the stall of the victim, Nisar Ahmed, in Dariyapur village under Kotwali Dehat police station area around 8:40 am on July 22. They bought cigarettes from his stall and got into an argument with Ahmed over Rs 20.

Nisar's son, Afsar, who works with the BSF, manhandled the men. The men left but returned later with others. The accused ransacked Ahmed's stall and shot him and his son, he said.

Nisar died at AIIMS, Delhi the next day, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

 United Kingdom
3
Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontier

Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontie...

 India
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021