Left Menu

UP: Saudi man, sister arrested for illegally living in India

PTI | Fatehpur | Updated: 29-07-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 18:49 IST
UP: Saudi man, sister arrested for illegally living in India
  • Country:
  • India

A Saudi man and his sister were arrested here on Thursday for allegedly living in India illegally, police said.

The two came to India via Nepal using fake documents and were living in Khajuha town here for several days, they said.

Naef Mohammade Mazhari and his sister Naura Mohammade Mazhari were arrested from the house of one Zishan in Baghbadshahi locality, Station House Officer, Bindki, Ravindra Srivastava said. They used fake documents to get a tourist visa, he said.

Zishan has also been arrested for illegally sheltering foreign nationals, he added.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Naef was to marry Zishan's sister and take her to Saudi Arabia with Naura, Srivastava said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Foreigners Act in the matter, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

 United Kingdom
3
Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontier

Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontie...

 India
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021