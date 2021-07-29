Left Menu

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 29-07-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 19:16 IST
2 NSCN (K-YA) militants shot dead by security forces in Arunachal
Security forces gunned down two hardcore militants of the NSCN (K-YA), a faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang, during a joint operation in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh, according to a government report made available here on Thursday.

A cache of arms and ammunition was seized after the encounter which took place on Wednesday.

Following inputs regarding the presence of active cadres of the NSCN (K-YA) in Kottam forest area, a joint team of the district police and Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles found out the exact location of their hideout after an arduous 10-hour search.

When personnel of the security forces ordered the militants to surrender, they fired on the team, the report sent from Tirap district said.

Security forces returned the fire killing two hardcore militants of the Yung Aung faction of the NSCN-K. Two automatic assault rifles including an MQ series rifle, an M-16 rifle, two country-made guns, one 9 mm pistol, one Chinese hand grenade, ammunition and other warlike stores were recovered from the spot. A group of around 10 rebels of the outfit led by Self Styled Captain Rocky Thapa, were active in the area for the past one month. They were extorting money from villagers of Kollam, Lomlo, Kolagaon and Lamsa under Khonsa and Deomali circles of the district, the report said. They also threatened a civil contractor engaged in construction of roads in Deomali circle to pay extortion money, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

