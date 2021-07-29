Left Menu

Take action against officers for not standing during 'Vande Mataram': Delhi Assembly speaker to CS

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Thursday asked the chief secretary to take action against officers for disrespecting the national song Vande Mataram by not standing in its honour during the Monsoon Session. The speaker in a communication to the chief secretary also said a report in this connection should be submitted by August 6.The Delhi Assemblys two days Monsoon Session started on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2021 19:32 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 19:32 IST
Take action against officers for not standing during 'Vande Mataram': Delhi Assembly speaker to CS
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Thursday asked the chief secretary to take action against officers for ''disrespecting'' the national song ''Vande Mataram'' by not standing in its honour during the Monsoon Session. The speaker in a communication to the chief secretary also said a report in this connection should be submitted by August 6.

The Delhi Assembly's two days Monsoon Session started on Thursday. The proceedings began in the morning after playing the national song.

The speaker observed that some officers were sitting while the national song was being played in the Assembly, officials said. The Assembly secretary sent a communique to the chief secretary on the aforesaid matter recommending action against those officers.

''I am directed by the honourable Speaker to draw your attention to the fact that during the sitting of the house on July 29, 2021, officers in the Officers' gallery did not stand up while the national song Vande Matram was being played thereby showing disrespect to it. ''Accordingly, the Speaker has decided that necessary action in the matter may be taken under intimation to this office by August 6, 2021,” the letter said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

 United Kingdom
3
Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontier

Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontie...

 India
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021