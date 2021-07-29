Left Menu

Spanish court drops genocide case against Polisario Front leader

Spain's High Court on Thursday dropped an investigation into alleged war crimes and genocide against Western Sahara independence leader Brahim Ghali, whose hospitalization in Spain caused a diplomatic row with Morocco.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 29-07-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 20:21 IST
Spanish court drops genocide case against Polisario Front leader
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain's High Court on Thursday dropped an investigation into alleged war crimes and genocide against Western Sahara independence leader Brahim Ghali, whose hospitalization in Spain caused a diplomatic row with Morocco. Ghali and other Polisario Front leaders were accused by human rights groups and Western Sahara individuals of genocide, murder, terrorism, torture and disappearances, a court document said.

Ghali had appeared remotely in a court hearing last month as part of the investigation. His lawyer said he denied any wrongdoing. The High Court ruled that most of alleged facts brought against Ghali were covered by status of limitation. It said there was not enough evidence to support the accusations of genocide.

The admission of Ghali for medical treatment in a Spanish hospital in the northern city of Logrono in April without warning Morocco sparked an acrimonious dispute between the two countries. Morocco responded by relaxing border controls allowing thousands of migrants to enter the Spanish enclave of Ceuta.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

 United Kingdom
3
Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontier

Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontie...

 India
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021