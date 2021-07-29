Dr Virendra Kumar interacts with employees of Department

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 22:20 IST
Dr Kumar also advised the officers to work like a family to ensure effective implementation of the department's Schemes and Programmes for the welfare of the Divyangjan (Differently Abled Citizens) across the country. Image Credit: Twitter(@Drvirendrakum13)
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr Virendra Kumar today paid a visit to the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities located at Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay Antyodaya Bhawan in New Delhi.

During his visit in the afternoon, The Minister interacted with employees of the Department and had a detailed discussion with the senior officers available at the department.

Dr Kumar also advised the officers to work like a family to ensure effective implementation of the department's Schemes and Programmes for the welfare of the Divyangjan (Differently Abled Citizens) across the country. This was his first visit after taking charge as Union Minister.

(With Inputs from PIB)

