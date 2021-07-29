Workshop for UP cops to ensure dignified behaviour with public

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Mukul Goel on Thursday issued directives for conducting day-long workshop for police personnel to ensure they behave in a dignified and decent manner with the general public.

In his directives to senior police officers, the DGP said all police personnel should maintain dignified and courteous behaviour with the general public.

''The police personnel need to have knowledge of decent behaviour with the public, and for this the police personnel should be trained. One-day training/workshop should be conducted in two phases for the gazetted/non-gazetted officers/employees deployed in the district,'' Goel said.

The services of local subject experts should be obtained for the training of police personnel and arrangements should also be made for lectures on subjects related to police behaviour with the public, it said.

Display boards should be put up at police stations highlighting the desired, dignified and courteous behaviour with the general public, it added.

Arrangements for effective monitoring should be made regularly by officers at the zonal/regional level.

''Legal/punitive action should be taken against policemen who do not follow the instructions,'' it added.

