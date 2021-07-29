Delhi Police constable held for killing man in road rage incident

A Delhi Police constable and his associate was arrested after over a month for allegedly abducting and killing a 28-year-old man in a case of road rage at New Ashok Nagar in eastern part of the city, officials said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as constable Monu Sirohi, a resident of Saidpur, Bulandshar in UP and Harish, a resident of Laxmi Nagar in Delhi, they said.

Advertisement

On June 13, one Ashok Kumar lodged the missing report of his brother Ajeet Kumar, a resident of New Kondli, at New Ashok Nagar police station.

Later, on June 15, a complaint by Ashok was received where he raised suspicion that his brother might have been abducted and killed, police said.

Efforts were made to trace the missing person and a case was registered under sections 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) and 34 (common intension) at New Ashok Nagar police station on June 27, a senior police officer said.

During investigation, police nabbed Sirohi and his friend Harish.

Investigation revealed that on the night of the incident, both the parties were drunk. Ajeet came in front of the car of Sirohi and others -- Vikas, Vineet and Harish -- following which an altercation broke out between them, police said. Ajeet and his friend Atul were beaten up. Atul managed to escape from the spot, while they caught Ajeet and assaulted him brutally.

Later, Ajeet was abducted in a car and was taken to Muradnagar in Uttar Pradesh. When he died, his body was dumped in the canal at Muradnagar, police said.

''Sirohi disclosed that Ajeet was killed and his body was disposed of by them. The body is yet to be traced. On the above preliminary findings, sections 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder), 302 (murder) and 120-B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code have been added in the FIR,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Priyanka Kashyap said.

Sirohi is a constable posted in Pandav Nagar police station. The car in which Ajeet was abducted has been recovered, she said.

Inspector Parmod Kumar, Station House Officer of New Ashok Nagar police station, has been placed under suspension for delay in registration of case and a departmental inquiry has also been initiated. Sirohi has been dismissed from the service of the Delhi Police, the DCP said.

The investigation is in progress and efforts are being made to arrest the remaining accused and trace the body, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)