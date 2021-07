SCOREBOARD: IND vs SL, 3rd T20

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando c & b Chahar 12 Minod Bhanuka lbw b Chahar 18 Sadeera Samarawickrama b Chahar 6 Dhananjaya de Silva not out 23 Wanindu Hasaranga not out 14 Extras (LB-4, WD-5) 9 Total (For 3 wickets in 14.3 overs) 82 Fall of wickets: 1-23, 2-35, 3-56.

Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2-0-9-0, Varun Chakravarthy 3.3-0-15-0, Sandeep Warrier 3-0-23-0, Rahul Chahar 4-0-15-3, Kuldeep Yadav 2-0-16-0.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)