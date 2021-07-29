Left Menu

Woman`raped' by man she met on dating app

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-07-2021 23:42 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 23:42 IST
A woman has lodged a complaint of rape here against a 42-year-old man whom she had met through a dating app recently, the city police said on Thursday.

The accused raped her at a hotel on Monday after spiking her drink, as per the FIR registered by Worli police. No arrest has been made in the case so far, the police said, adding that probe is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

