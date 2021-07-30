Two cops arrested in bribery case

Two police officers from Navi Mumbai including a senior inspector were arrested by the Thane Anti Corruption Bureau in a bribery case on Thursday, an official release said.

Senior inspector Jairaj Chaparia and constable Iqbal Shaikh were booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the ACB said.

Shaikh had allegedly demanded Rs 45,000 from a man to allow him to continue to run his business of paan masala. After allegedly receiving Rs 20,000, he demanded another Rs 32,500 including Rs 25,000 for senior officials, the ACB said.

After the man lodged a complaint, Thane ACB laid a trap and arrested Shaikh while allegedly accepting the bribe. Inspector Chaparia was held for abetment and further probe is on, it said.

