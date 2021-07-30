Left Menu

U.S. Attorney General Garland tells Texas to rescind order limiting immigrant travel

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-07-2021 02:41 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 02:41 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday warned Texas Governor Greg Abbott to "immediately rescind" a new executive order aimed at curbing the travel into the state of undocumented immigrants who may pose a risk of transmitting COVID-19, telling him in a letter the order violates federal law.

"The order violates federal law in numerous respects, and Texas cannot lawfully enforce the executive order against any federal official or private parties working with the United States," Garland wrote.

He added that if Texas continues to implement the ground restrictions on migrants, then the Justice Department will "pursue all appropriate legal remedies."

