Olympics-Rowing-Canada win gold in women's eight

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 30-07-2021 06:53 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 06:53 IST
Canada won gold in the women's eight final at Tokyo's Sea Forest Waterway on Friday.

New Zealand finished second to take home silver, while China claimed bronze in the rowing event.

