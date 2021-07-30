Left Menu

Bowl containing crackers found on railway track causes flutter

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 30-07-2021 12:12 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 12:12 IST
Leftover crackers hidden in an ice-cream bowl on the railway track at nearby Kallai Railway station led to some tension on Friday, police said.

Police personnel who rushed to the spot after being tipped off by residents found that the bowl contained leftover of crackers burst at a marriage ceremony at a household here.

''The bowl was found on the side tracks leading to the Railway goods godown. But our investigation revealed that those wereleft-overs of crackers burst in a household nearby'', a Railway police official told P T I.

The Panniyankara police have registered a case in this regard, he said.PTI COR TGB SS PTI PTI

