Japan's Suga announces extended state of emergency in Japan
Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2021 14:46 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 14:16 IST
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced a coronavirus state of emergency in four more prefectures and extended one already imposed in Tokyo by more than a week to the end of next month as infections have surged in recent days.
