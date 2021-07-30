Left Menu

Case against man for casteist remarks against revenue official

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 30-07-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 15:47 IST
Case against man for casteist remarks against revenue official
Police here have booked a man for allegedly making casteist remarks against a revenue official, an official said on Friday.

According to SHO Santosh Kumar Tyagi, revenue official Ashok Kumar had gone to the Ramouri locality under the Kotwali police station area to recover dues from Dharamvir, who had defaulted on a bank loan.

Dharamvir allegedly threatened the official and misbehaved with him besides making casteist remarks, according to the police FIR. Police have booked the accused under provisions of the IPC and the SC/ST Act. Dharamvir is absconding, the SHO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

