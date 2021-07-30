Case against man for casteist remarks against revenue official

Police here have booked a man for allegedly making casteist remarks against a revenue official, an official said on Friday.

According to SHO Santosh Kumar Tyagi, revenue official Ashok Kumar had gone to the Ramouri locality under the Kotwali police station area to recover dues from Dharamvir, who had defaulted on a bank loan.

Dharamvir allegedly threatened the official and misbehaved with him besides making casteist remarks, according to the police FIR. Police have booked the accused under provisions of the IPC and the SC/ST Act. Dharamvir is absconding, the SHO said.

