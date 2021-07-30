Olympics-Fencing-Japan wins gold in men's team epee
Japan won gold in the men's team epee fencing competition in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Friday.
The Russian Olympic Committee took silver, and South Korea claimed bronze.
