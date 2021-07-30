Left Menu

Hungarian election panel clears questions of referendum on LGBT issues -website

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 30-07-2021 17:17 IST
  • Hungary

Hungary's National Election Committee approved on Friday the government's list of questions on LGBT issues it wants to put on a referendum by early next year, news website Telex.hu reported.

A press officer for the NEC confirmed that the panel had given the green light to the questions. Orban proposed a referendum on legislation that limits schools' teaching about homosexuality and transgender issues last week.

