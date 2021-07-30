Left Menu

Tiger skin, paws seized from MP village; one arrested

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 30-07-2021 18:10 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 18:10 IST
A team of the Nagpur forest division recovered a tiger skin and four paws of the wild animal from a village in adjoining Madhya Pradesh and arrested one person, a senior official of the Maharashtra forest department said on Friday.

In a statement here, DCF (Deputy Conservator of Forests) Nagpur Dr Bharat Singh Hada said the team conducted a raid at a farm in Bichhawasani village in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday night and seized the tiger skin and the paws.

The farm owner, Motilal Salame (55), was arrested, he said.

Salame is suspected to be involved in smuggling of tiger body parts, the official said, adding further investigation was on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

