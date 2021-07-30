Left Menu

Rain has exposed state govt's development claims: Hooda

Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday said the recent spell of rain has once again exposed the BJP-led governments development claims as several areas in the state were waterlogged.Several areas are waterlogged.

30-07-2021
Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday said the recent spell of rain has once again ''exposed'' the BJP-led government's development claims as several areas in the state were waterlogged.

''Several areas are waterlogged. The roads built at cost of crores of rupees have got washed away in the rain like a pile of sand in water,'' the former Haryana chief minister claimed.

He said there is no district in the state where people are not facing the sewage problem.

Referring to rains in the state in past week, Hooda, who is the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, said, ''Everywhere from Gurgaon to Panchkula, Jhajjar to Kaithal, there have been images of roads, streets, houses, shops and vehicles getting submerged.'' ''Looking at the pictures of many districts including Fatehabad, Jind, Hisar, Mahendragarh, it seems that the streets have turned into rivers and the roads have become ponds,'' he said.

Hooda said not only the common life, the business of the people is also being adversely affected due to waterlogging.

He claimed that prolonged power cuts have added to the problems.

''Not only this, due to waterlogging, crops of farmers have also been impacted. The government should soon announce proper compensation by getting the 'girdawari' (special survey) done,'' he said.

''At many places, the newly built sewerage and roads could not withstand even a single spell of rain,'' he said.

Hooda said people troubled by the scorching heat eagerly wait for the monsoon rains but the showers have become a problem for them due to the mismanagement of the government.

''Not only monsoon, even after light rain in any season, people's life becomes difficult. The government should make proper arrangements for drainage so that people do not face problems in future,'' he said.

