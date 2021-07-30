Dinh Van jewellery store in Paris hit by robbery - BFM TV

Two people armed with a taser and tear gas robbed a Dinh Van jewellery store in central Paris on Friday, fleeing with almost 2 million euros worth of goods, BFM TV reported, just days after a Chaumet store was held up in the French capital.

BFM said two people, one carrying a taser, threatened the staff before escaping on foot. A Chaumet jewellery store close to the Champs-Elysee avenue was robbed on Tuesday with the assailant escaping on a scooter. He was later arrested.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)