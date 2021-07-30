Left Menu

Army Chief Gen Naravane speaks to Nepalese counterpart

Army Chief Gen MM Naravane on Friday held a telephonic conversation with his Nepalese counterpart Gen Purna Chandra Thapa, focusing on bilateral military and defence cooperation in the backdrop of evolving security scenario in the region.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 20:16 IST
Army Chief Gen Naravane speaks to Nepalese counterpart
  • Country:
  • India

Army Chief Gen MM Naravane on Friday held a telephonic conversation with his Nepalese counterpart Gen Purna Chandra Thapa, focusing on bilateral military and defence cooperation in the backdrop of evolving security scenario in the region. Officials said the talks focused on ongoing military cooperation between the two countries as well as ways to further expand it.

''General MM Naravane #COAS had telephonic interaction with General Purna Chandra Thapa, Chief of The Army Staff, Nepali Army and discussed aspects of bilateral #Defence cooperation,'' the Army tweeted.

The talks took place amid mounting concerns over the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan and its possible impact on the region. Nepal is important for India in the context of its overall strategic interests in the region, and leaders of the two countries have often noted the age-old ''Roti Beti'' relationship. Land-locked Nepal relies heavily on India for the transportation of goods and services. Nepal's access to the sea is through India, and it imports a predominant proportion of its requirements from and through India.

Gen Naravane had visited Kathmandu last November during which he held extensive talks with the top civilian and military brass of Nepal including Gen Thapa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Russia's new Nauka space module set to dock with ISS and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021