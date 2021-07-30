Left Menu

Science and Tech Secy Ashutosh Sharma gets additional charge of Secretary Ministry of Earth Sciences

The Secretary of the Department of Sciences and Technology Ashutosh Sharma on Friday has been given the additional charge of Secretary Ministry of Earth Sciences.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 21:25 IST
Dr Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Secretary of the Department of Sciences and Technology Ashutosh Sharma on Friday has been given the additional charge of Secretary Ministry of Earth Sciences. "Prof Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, Department of Sciences and Technology has been given additional charge of Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences with immediate effect till the appointment of regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier," reads the order issued by Ministry of Personnel.

The decision has been taken by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On Thursday, the Secretary of the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Sanjay Agarwal has been given the additional charge of the post of Secretary of the newly formed Ministry of Cooperation.

Agarwal is an IAS officer from UP batch '84, and his appointment will be valid till either the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

