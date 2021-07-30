Left Menu

Man arrested over kidnapping, sexually assaulting girl in J-K’s Kulgam

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 30-07-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 21:49 IST
Man arrested over kidnapping, sexually assaulting girl in J-K’s Kulgam
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man involved in kidnapping and sexually assaulting a minor girl in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir was arrested on Friday, police said.

A police spokesman said Police Station Kulgam received a written complaint from an individual alleging that her daughter was kidnapped and sexually assaulted by two persons namely Shahrukh Safdar Khan and Ishfaq Ahmad Khan -- both residents of Chattabal Kulgam in south Kashmir.

Accordingly, a case was registered and investigation was initiated, he said.

During the course of the investigation, a police team was constituted to arrest the accused persons involved in the commission of the crime, the spokesman said.

He said the police team after strenuous efforts and utilising all available means arrested one of the accused Shahrukh Safdar Khan within one hour after the complaint was received.

Khan was shifted to the police station where he remains in custody and efforts are on to arrest another accused, the official added.

As part of the investigation, necessary medico-legal formalities were carried out and the girl was handed over to her legal heirs, he said.

Further investigation into the matter is in progress, the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; 'Don't worry!' says Moscow after space station thrown off course and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021