Left Menu

India, Nepal launch search for Nepalese man washed away in river

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 22:07 IST
India, Nepal launch search for Nepalese man washed away in river
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities from India and Nepal have launched a hunt for a Nepalese national who is reported to have been washed away on Friday in river Kali that flows along the international border between the two countries in Uttarakhand, officials said.

The man is stated to have jumped in the river from the carriage of the tuin (a makeshift ropeway with a box attached for seating) he was clinging to after he saw an approaching patrol of the India-Nepal border guarding force Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

Officials said the man was crossing over to the Indian side ''illegally'' using the tuin and was coming from Darchula in Nepal to Gasku in Dharchula in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district.

The SSB, its Nepalese counterpart Armed Police Force (APF) and local authorities from both the sides are coordinating to trace the man, they said.

The SSB troops who were present on the spot later wound up the tuin arrangement to ensure that such illegal attempts to cross the border are thwarted in the future, the officials said.

Some others waiting on the Nepalese side to cross using the tuin and its operators ran away soon after they saw the SSB patrol, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; 'Don't worry!' says Moscow after space station thrown off course and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021