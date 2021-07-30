Left Menu

MP: Seven persons get life sentence for 2015 murder

The sessions court convicted Rais Shah 35, Saeed Shah 32, Shaheer Shah 30, Nisar Shah 65, Anees Shah 40, Arif Khan 42 and Mohammad Farooq Khan 62, all residents of Salia village in the district, he said.The court also imposed a fine of Rs 3,000 on each of them.

PTI | Shajapur | Updated: 30-07-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 22:07 IST
A court in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district on Friday awarded life imprisonment to seven persons for the murder of a man here five years ago. Rafiq Khan (30) was stabbed to death over property dispute on October 1, 2015, public prosecutor Sanjay More said. The sessions court convicted Rais Shah (35), Saeed Shah (32), Shaheer Shah (30), Nisar Shah (65), Anees Shah (40), Arif Khan (42) and Mohammad Farooq Khan (62), all residents of Salia village in the district, he said.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 3,000 on each of them.

