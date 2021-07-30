Left Menu

Naxals using drones for recce on security forces near Chhattisgarh-Maharashtra border: Official

Naxals are using small drones for surveillance of security forces near the Chhattisgarh borders, said Maharashtra Police on Friday.

ANI | Nagpur (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-07-2021 23:44 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 23:44 IST
Naxals using drones for recce on security forces near Chhattisgarh-Maharashtra border: Official
Sandip Patil, DIG, Gadchiroli (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Naxals are using small drones for surveillance of security forces near the Chhattisgarh borders, said Maharashtra Police on Friday. Speaking to ANI, Sandip Patil, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Gadchiroli said, "Naxals are using small drones for surveillance of our posts near the Chhattisgarh border. In the last 4-5 months we have reported 7-8 incidents. Considering all the possibilities we are taking anti-drone measures."

"These small drones are generally used in wedding ceremonies for photography. They use these drones to check the locations of police parties and security parties from the mountains," said Patil. He said considering the Drone incident that happened in Jammu, the Maharshtra Police has increased the vigilance and been adopting anti-drone measures.

Asked about if there is any coordination with Chattishgarh, the DIG said, "Drones were used in Chattishgarh 7-8 months back. We are working in coordination with IG Bastar and SPs and CRPF. We have made a counter-drone strategy with coordination with them." Patil further said that the prima facie information suggests that Naxals procured the drones from Hyderabad. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; 'Don't worry!' says Moscow after space station thrown off course and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA

International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian modu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 64 new COVID-19 cases as Delta resurgence continues in Nanjing; Biden wants state, local govt to pay $100 to newly vaccinated Americans -Treasury

Health News Roundup: China reports 64 new COVID-19 cases as Delta resurgence...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021