Will take place 'pretty shortly': K'taka CM on Cabinet expansion

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that the cabinet expansion will take place "pretty shortly".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2021 10:37 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 10:37 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that the cabinet expansion will take place "pretty shortly". "Pretty shortly," said Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on being asked when the Cabinet expansion will take place.

He further said that he will be meeting Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today Goods and Services Tax (GST) refund for last year and this year. "I am meeting Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today regarding the Goods and Services Tax (GST) refund for last year and this year also," said Karnataka Chief Minister.

Earlier on Friday he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought approval for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Hubballi-Dharwad. Bommai also sought approval for an AIIMS-like institute in Raichur, identified as an aspirational district by the NITI Aayog. He also appealed for upgrading the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Medical College and Hospital in Kalaburagi to the Regional AIIMS-like Institute.

Bommai also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekawat, Lok Sabha speaker Om Prakash Birla, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister for Coals, Prahlad Joshi, Central Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Youth Empowerment Anurag Thakur and held discussions during his visit. Bommai took oath as the 23rd chief minister of Karnataka on July 28, two days after the resignation of BS Yediyurappa. (ANI)

